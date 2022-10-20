Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News

3 dead, several feared trapped after blast at firecracker factory in MP's Morena

indore news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Authorities are yet to ascertain the actual number of casualties in the explosion and it is expected to rise.

Explosion at firecracker factory in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

At least three people have died and several others are feared trapped after a blast at a building at reportedly an illegal firecracker factory in the Madhya Pradesh's Morena. According to preliminary information, the building came crashing down following the explosion with several people on the site.

“Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3. One is missing, 7 have also been injured. People are also suspected to be buried under debris,” Inspector General Rajesh Chawla told news agency ANI.

Police and district administration reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Authorities are yet to ascertain the actual number of casualties in the incident and it is expected to rise.

Further details are awaited.

