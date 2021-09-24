30 trainees, officers at Mhow’s Army War College test positive for Covid-19

As many as 30 trainees and officers at the Army War College in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday, said a health official. After June 16, for the first time, over 30 people have tested positive in a day in Indore, said BS Setiya, chief medical and health officer.

“The 24 trainee officers and six officers, who returned from different states after training, have tested positive. All are asymptomatic and have received both vaccine doses. They are under observation at the military hospital,” said Setiya.

Block medical officer Faizal Ali said 115 officers have recently returned to Mhow after training in different states. “We are tracing the contact history of all the infected people.”

Officials said Indore now has the highest--53-- active Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 36 people have been tested positive in the state since Thursday. The positivity rate of the state is 0.05%.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the Covid 19 is under control in the state. “There is no need to panic as all the officers tested positive at the Army War College have travel history. Their condition is absolutely fine as they all are vaccinated.”