BJP MLA in MP stages sit-in, says collector not meeting him for being dalit

  • According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5pm.
BJP flags at party head quarter in New Delhi.(HT Representative Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:21 PM IST
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday night alleging that the latter is not meeting him as he is a Dalit.

According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5pm.

"I want to meet him regarding some issues of my constituency but he is avoiding me. He is meeting others but not me. Why a Dalit MLA is not being heard," Prajapati said.

Rajesh Prajapati represents the Chandla Assembly constituency. 

chhatarpur district madhya pradesh
