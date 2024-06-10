Celebratory fireworks ignite blaze at Indore's BJP office during PM Modi's oath

A major fire broke out at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after firecrackers were burst during celebrations over Narendra Modi's third term as prime minister, igniting the blaze. Sanyogitaganj police and fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the information was received(ANI)

The incident took place at around 9:15 pm on Sunday in Indore's Sanyogitaganj area during the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

According to Indore ACP Tushar Singh, the blaze ignited the office building after celebratory fireworks fell on the old furniture kept on the top floor of the office.

Singh said that some locals noticed smoke billowing from the terrace around 9:30 pm and informed fire officials. Sanyogitaganj police and fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the information was received, and doused the fire.

"While the BJP workers were celebrating under the BJP office with fireworks, one of the rockets or firecrackers ignited a fire on the top floor of the office, the 4th floor," news agency ANI quoted ACP Singh as saying.

He further said that the blaze spread due to waste material, including mattresses and beds lying on the terrace. Singh said that the fire did not spread inside the office, and no one was injured in the incident.

"The fire started because some waste materials, like mattresses and beds, were lying there. The fire was brought under control in time, and there wasn't much damage," he added.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his 71-membered council of ministers, including 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge, and 36 ministers of state.

Key BJP leaders who took oath alongside PM Modi include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal. Several former chief ministers were sworn in as ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Sarbanand Sonowal.

Over 8,000 guests, including leaders from neighbouring nations and the Indian Ocean region, various professionals and cultural performers, attended the oath-taking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)