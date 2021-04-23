Home / Cities / Indore News / Madhya Pradesh: 15,000 Remdesivir vials airlifted to districts from Indore
indore news

Madhya Pradesh: 15,000 Remdesivir vials airlifted to districts from Indore

The vials arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here in 312 boxes, of which 67 boxes were sent to Bhopal, 45 each to Jabalpur and Ujjain, 33 to Gwalior, 27 to Rewa, 26 to Sagar.
PTI | , Indore
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Such consignments had arrived in Indore on April 15, 18 and 20 as well for distribution to districts across the state.(File photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government deployed a plane and a helicopter to airlift 15,000 vials of Remdesivir medicine to different districts from Indore on Friday, an official said.

The vials arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here in 312 boxes, of which 67 boxes were sent to Bhopal, 45 each to Jabalpur and Ujjain, 33 to Gwalior, 27 to Rewa, 26 to Sagar, he said.

A total of 69 boxes have been kept in Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, he added.

Such consignments had arrived in Indore on April 15, 18 and 20 as well for distribution to districts across the state, the official said.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir, among the medicines used in the treatment of the infection, has increased rapidly, leading to a shortage.

The Madhya Pradesh government deployed a plane and a helicopter to airlift 15,000 vials of Remdesivir medicine to different districts from Indore on Friday, an official said.

The vials arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here in 312 boxes, of which 67 boxes were sent to Bhopal, 45 each to Jabalpur and Ujjain, 33 to Gwalior, 27 to Rewa, 26 to Sagar, he said.

A total of 69 boxes have been kept in Indore, the state's worst coronavirus-hit district, he added.

Such consignments had arrived in Indore on April 15, 18 and 20 as well for distribution to districts across the state, the official said.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir, among the medicines used in the treatment of the infection, has increased rapidly, leading to a shortage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore mp remdesivir
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP