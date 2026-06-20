Madhya Pradesh officer issued notice over contaminated water served to CM Yadav

A show cause notice has been served on Saturday to Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district excise officer after contaminated drinking water was allegedly supplied to chief minister Mohan Yadav and other VIP guests during his April 30 visit. The notice, issued on May 18 by Ujjain divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh, came to light on Friday. (Representative photo/iStock)

Officials from the CM’s office complained of a pungent smell in the water, which was later tested by the CMO. The State Research Laboratory, Bhopal, report found turbidity levels seven times higher than the permissible limit.

The notice, issued on May 18 by Ujjain divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh, came to light on Friday. The officer, responsible for food and water arrangements at Semli Dham Ashram, Polaykalan, was asked to explain the lapses.

The commissioner’s letter said, “Deficiencies were found in the arrangements made by you for drinking water and food for the Mayor and VIPs at the helipad. The drinking water provided was of poor quality and unfit for consumption, regarding which an objection was also raised by the Bhopal office. After testing, high turbidity was found in the water.”

The letter further said that the act amounted to gross negligence and misconduct under Rule-3 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, and warned of disciplinary proceedings under the Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.