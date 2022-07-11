Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / MP: 70-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of Covid-19 in Indore
indore news

MP: 70-year-old woman with comorbidities dies of Covid-19 in Indore

The woman was admitted in hospital with a serious anemic condition and later contracted coronavirus, leading to her death on Sunday, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.
An illustration of the novel coronavirus seen next to a health care worker at a Covid-19 testing centre in New Delhi.(HT PHoto)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 04:11 PM IST
PTI |

A 70-year-old woman has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Monday.

The woman was admitted in hospital with a serious anemic condition and later contracted coronavirus, leading to her death on Sunday, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

"She was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments. She had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine," Malakar added.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) BS Saitya said cases were on the rise in Indore of late but a majority of the patients were asymptomatic.

Indore district's caseload increased by 70 in the last 24 hours to touch 2,09,203, while 1,464 persons have died so far, as per official data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh coronavirus
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP