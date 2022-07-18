Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / MP bus accident: Bus falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge into Narmada river, rescue ops on | Video
indore news

MP bus accident: Bus falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge into Narmada river, rescue ops on | Video

MP bus accident: The incident happened on the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra said.
12 people dead, 15 rescued after a Maharashtra Roadways bus going from Indore to Pune falls off Khalghat Sanjay Setu in Dhar district, MP.( ANI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

At least 13 people were killed Monday morning after the bus in which they were travelling crashed through the barrier of the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge spanning the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The bus fell more than 100 feet into the river.

The bus was heading towards Pune from Indore when it lost control and broke through the barrier. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI. Fifteen people have been rescued so far.

A video round rounds on social media platforms showed the bus sunk to the bottom of Narmada river as locals and officials try to rescue people onboard.

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

After hours of efforts, the bus was pulled out of the river using heavy machinery. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rescue operation is still going on.

The chief minister has also given instructions to send personnel from the state disaster response force (SDRF) and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

Maharashtra CM Shinde orders MSRTC to provide 10 lakh ex gratia

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has instructed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), to provide ex gratia of 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the bus accident in Narmada river, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the accident and announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from the PM national relief fund.

“The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted earlier.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also condoled the incident. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, “Deeply saddened to know that many lives have been lost when a bus fell into the Narmada river in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Wish and pray those missing can be saved.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh narmada
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP