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MP: Two children kidnapped in Indore for 15 lakh ransom, rescued; four arrested

MP: Two children kidnapped in Indore for ₹15 lakh ransom, rescued; four arrested

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 02:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Indore, Four youths, including two women, were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping two children in Indore and demanding a ransom of 15 lakh, a police official said.

MP: Two children kidnapped in Indore for 15 lakh ransom, rescued; four arrested

The 11-year-old boys, who were lured out of a garden with the promise of pets, were rescued from a location 15 km away, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vineet Prajapati , Radhika Prajapati , Lalit Sen , and Tanisha Sen . He said Vineet and Radhika are siblings, while Lalit and Tanisha are husband and wife.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas told PTI that the accused had been visiting a garden, where children played, under the jurisdiction of the Palasia police station for the past few days.

They befriended Naitik Sonkar and Samrat Jaydev by showing them pictures of pets such as dogs and cats on their mobile phones.

Vyas said, "A woman among the accused took the two boys with her late Thursday evening, promising them that her family was leaving the city and that she would give them her pets."

He said Vineet used to work in investment-related work in the stock market and has been unemployed for the last six months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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