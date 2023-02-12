Rajasthan man held for sextortion call, blackmailing Maharashtra MLA

Maharashtra police along with Rajasthan police arrested one Rizwan Aslam Khan from Sihawali village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur for trying to extort Maharashtra MLA through a ‘fake nude call’, officials said.

Police said Khan, 24, was arrested trying to blackmail and extort Maharashtra MLA Yashwant Mane of Solapur district.

Bharatpur superintendent of police (SSP) Shyam Singh said they were approached by Maharashtra police and narrated the whole incident, following which police teams from both states conducted a raid in the village and arrested Khan. He was later handed over to Maharashtra police for further remand, Singh said.

“We always support the police of those states who come here to arrest fraudsters. Cheaters generally avoid committing a crime here in the district, while people from other states are targeted by them,” the SSP said.

Khan was then taken to Pune after his arrest on February 9 by Maharashtra police, who presented him before the court and took five days for police remand, officials said.

According to police, MLA Mane received messages on January 23 from an unknown number but ignored them. He then received multiple WhatsApp video calls and as he picked one due to repetitive calling, he saw a naked woman and the call was disconnected.

Later, the MLA received the screen video recording with the message ‘’Aap bade ijjatdar ho, paise se jyada ijjat pyari hai aapko [you are a respected man, you love respect more than money]’’ in which the fraudster demanded ₹1 lakh, police said. Police said that Khan allegedly threatened Mane to circulate obscene video on the internet and social media if he doesn’t pay.

The MLA then approached Pune crime branch additional police commissioner (ACP) Ramnath Pokle and filed a complaint in this regard on February 2.

After the complaint, Maharashtra police swung into action in search of Khan and approached Rajasthan police after knowing his whereabouts.