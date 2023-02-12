Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Maharashtra fraudster held from Lucknow

Maharashtra fraudster held from Lucknow

A Maharashtra based fraudster was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from a Lucknow hotel on Friday night

A Maharashtra based fraudster was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from a Lucknow hotel on Friday night. The accused was putting up in the Lucknow hotel for the past few days to evade arrest by Maharashtra police, STF officials said.

In a press release issued to confirm the arrest, the STF officials shared that the accused was identified as Gujarat resident Madhusudan Rathi. They said the accused was wanted in a fraud case lodged against him in Thane district of Maharashtra in January.

The STF officials shared that the arrest was made from outside a hotel in Vibhav Khand, Gomtinagar and subsequently handed over to the Maharashtra police, who have taken the accused to Maharashtra after securing transit remand from the local court.

