Crane truck mows down 4 people in Indore
Police identified the four people killed in the accident as brothers Sharad, 16, and Ritesh, 6, from Jhabua, and their cousin Raj, 13
A crane truck mowed down four people, including three members of a family aged between 6 and 16, at Banganga in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday evening, said police.
Police identified the four as brothers Sharad, 16, and Ritesh, 6, from Jhabua, and their cousin Raj, 13. They were returning home on a bike when the truck hit them.
Rajendra Soni, a local police officer, said the truck mowed down the four when a speeding bus overtook it. “Five people on two bikes were hit by the crane.”
Jehruddin, an auto-rickshaw driver, said his vehicle was also hit. “The crane driver lost control and hit my auto first. But I escaped unhurt but riders on two bikes were killed.”
Sunil Parmar, 55, who was also killed in the accident, was returning home from a factory.