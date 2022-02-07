Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Indore News / Two booked for sending obscene messages, videos to Pragya Thakur
indore news

Two booked for sending obscene messages, videos to Pragya Thakur

A police officer said Pragya Singh Thakur filed a complaint saying she received an obscene video call as well from an unidentified number
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 03:40 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

Two unidentified people were on Monday booked for sending obscene messages and videos to Pragya Singh Thakur, a member of Parliament from Bhopal.

A police officer said Thakur filed a complaint saying she received an objectionable video call from an unidentified number. “Thakur disconnected the call and later she received an obscene video and message from a different number and also a message threatening to defame her by circulating the video on social media,” said inspector Chain Singh Raghuvanshi.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 (sexual harassment), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Thakur said the call and videos were part of a conspiracy to defame her and spoil her image.

Police said they were trying to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP