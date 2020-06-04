IndusInd Bank branch in Faridkot robbed of Rs 3.4 lakh

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:37 IST

Faridkot Five masked armed men barged into a sub-branch of IndusInd Bank at Tehna village, around 5km from district headquarters, in Faridkot on Thursday afternoon and robbed it of Rs 3.43 lakh, after holding the staff hostage. Superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi said the robbers took away cash from the main locker and also snatched the gold chain of a woman employee and three mobile phones. The bank did not have a CCTV or a guard deployed at the gate.

“Only four staff members, including the branch manager, were present inside the bank when the incident took place. The branch manager and one of his colleagues were beaten up after they tried to resist the robbers. Both are undergoing treatment at the Faridkot Civil Hospital,” Malhi added.

“According to the manager, the five men had parked their Honda City car outside the branch. There is no CCTV installed at the bank, so we are checking footage from cameras in surrounding areas to identify the robbers,” the SP added.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 392 (robbery), 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.