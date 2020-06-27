e-paper
Infected Sangrur doctor who alleged negligence at Covid-Care Centre booked

Infected Sangrur doctor who alleged negligence at Covid-Care Centre booked

The doctor had alleged that there was a dead fly in the food served to him but the centre’s authorities say the claims are baseless.

Jun 27, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

An infected doctor who, through a video, accused the Sangrur health department of negligence, while purportedly showing unhygienic conditions at the Covid Care Centre in Ghabdan village, has been booked for allegedly spreading false information.

The doctor had alleged that there was a dead fly in the food served to him but the centre’s authorities say the claims are baseless.

Dr Arun Jain, the medical officer of the centre, in his complaint to the police, said that the accused was unwilling to stay in isolation and hence was harassing the staff through such videos.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered under Section 54 (whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine) of the Disaster Management Act.

Sadar station house officer Rakesh Kumar said investigation has started but as the accused is currently undergoing treatment in isolation, action against him will be taken later.

