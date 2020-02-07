Information dept team roughed up by anti-CAA protesters in Moradabad

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:27 IST

BAREILLY Information department officials were allegedly roughed up by anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, staging a ‘dharna’ at the Eidgah ground in Moradabad on Friday when they tried to distribute pamphlets, explaining the new citizenship law.

The protesters, who have been on ‘dharna’ for several days, manhandled the driver of the information department team when they noticed him distributing pamphlets, explaining and justifying the CAA.

“I was asked by my deputy director to take photographs of the protest and we were distributing leaflets when some people caught hold of me and tried to assault me,” said Mukesh, driver of the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10am when the information department officials were out on the publicity drive.

The team parked the vehicle near Indira Chowk, close to Eidgah and set out on foot to distribute the publicity material. But Mukesh was spotted by some protesters, who caught him and roughed him up when he was trying to take photographs.

“They asked me not to distribute the leaflets and stay away from the venue,” he said, adding that the protestors tore away and burnt the pamphlets.

Mukesh was later rescued by the local police unhurt. The information department lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station in this connection.

“We have registered a case and strict action will soon be taken against the culprits,” said superintendent of police Amit Anand.

The indefinite sit-in against the CAA has been going on since January 29 and the Moradabad police have already registered an FIR against a group of protesters, mostly women, who started the ‘dharna’ at Eidgah ground.

The FIR lodged in Ghalshaheed police station named 20 people and mentioned 600 unidentified people, who were accused of shouting objectionable slogans. Of the unnamed people, 400 were men and 200 women.

