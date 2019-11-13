Injured crow saved on 123rd birth anniversary of Salim Ali

pune

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:22 IST

Two crows that were found hanging injured by ‘manjha’, a string used to fly kites, were saved by bird enthusiasts during a walk held at the Dr Salim Ali Biodiversity Park here on the occasion of the 123rd bird anniversary of the legendary ornithologist.

During the bird walk on Tuesday, the enthusiasts who were leading a group of children and parents came across the inured crows, said Satya Natarajan, a core member of the ‘Save Salim Ali Bird Sancturay’.

The crows hanging from the manjha. ( HT PHOTO )

“We came across two injured crows. The first one was close to dead and we could not save it unfortunately. But the second one we could save and show the children as well. It was very hard for me to pull it down too as the wire was strangling its neck. But once we got the birds down, the children could see live the effort needed to save an injured bird,” said Natarajan.

A group of around 50 people, including children and their parents, visited the park located along the Mula-Mutha river flow at 6:30am.

Other bird enthusiasts present during the walk included Meghana Baphna, Satish Pradhan, Dharmaraj Patil, Mahesh Gaudelar among others.

The enthusiasts leading the walk related stories about the incident that transformed Ali from a hunter to a bird lover. The children and parents were also informed about the ecological threat faced by the bird sanctuary in Pune.

The group was then urged to join a clean-up drive at the island between the sanctuary and Koregaon Park where the recent floods have caused piling of plastic waste.

“The PMC holds a clean-up drive every third Saturday of the month. But this time we wanted to make it special. We wanted to clean the island between the park and Koregaon Park that is a pitstop for all kinds of birds. So we told the people that this will not be the last time they will be visiting the park,” said Natarajan.