Injured director files murder case; cops look into firm’s investments

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:05 IST

A day after two directors of a cable firm in Greater Noida’s Chapraula industrial area were killed during a closed room meeting, their partner, who escaped with minor injuries, filed a case of murder and attempt to murder against the shooter in the Bisrakh police station.

On Thursday, Pradeep Aggrawal (55), a director of UP Telelinks Limited, shot Naresh Gupta (65) in the head from point blank range, killing him on the spot. Aggarwal then fired three shots at director Rakesh Kumar Jain (60), who dodged the bullets and escaped through the door. Aggarwal then put the revolver to his temple and pulled the trigger.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Noida Central) Harish Chander, Jain received minor injuries to his scalp, was safe. “A police team visited the hospital and recorded his statement. He revealed that Aggarwal, Gupta and he were in the meeting room when Aggarwal had a heated argument and opened fire,” he said.

“Jain told police that Aggarwal had fired at the business partners and also killed himself. Aggarwal and Gupta had died on the spot,” assistant commissioner of police (II) (Noida Central) Rajeev Kumar said.

Police said that since the prime suspect was dead, the police would investigate the reason that led to the shooting and try to join the dots and sequence of events. “We are investigating how the man got the revolver and what triggered the incident. There were some financial issues between the three partners. We are investigating where the transactions took place and what is the status of the investment,” Kumar said.

The police investigation shows the three directors had some differences over financial issues amounting to ₹17 crore.

Police said the two bodies were sent for post mortem examination on Thursday evening. The autopsy reports show both of them had died of gunshot injuries to the head. Police had also found the licenced revolver with a live cartridge from the spot, and taken it in possession.

The police have sealed the factory premises and deployed police personnel at the spot.