Home / Cities / Inmates at Machhiwara quarantine home allege inhuman living conditions

Inmates at Machhiwara quarantine home allege inhuman living conditions

Say cops locked them inside their rooms and did not let them out to even use the washroom; say they were forced to urinate in buckets inside their rooms

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 06:26 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
People placed under quarantine at Machhiwara narrating their ordeal to senior cops on Monday.
People placed under quarantine at Machhiwara narrating their ordeal to senior cops on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Alleging inhuman conditions at the quarantine centre at Machhiwara School, the inmates there uploaded a video on social media, stating that the cops on duty had bolted the doors from outside and were not letting them out even to use the washroom.

They said that as the cops did not pay heed to their repeated pleas to open the door, they were forced to urinate in the buckets placed inside the rooms.

It was only after the video started widely circulating on the social media that heads started rolling. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) HS Mann, tehsildar Navdeep Singh Bhogal and Naib Tehsildar Surinder Kumar reached at quarantine centre and transferred the cops deployed there with immediate effect.

They also assured the inmates that they won’t face such a problem again. “People under quarantine are under the care of the police and the administration. Cops were deployed here so that no one leaves the place. But they should be allowed to come out to use the washrooms,” the DSP said, adding that an inquiry had been marked against one the cops at the centre.

As many as 29 people came from other states and those who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive people have been placed under quarantine at Shri Shankar Das Senior Secondary School in Machhiwara since May 3.

