Inspector suspended after video showing him teaching his children how to fire surfaces

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:02 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi Police inspector was suspended on Thursday and is facing a departmental enquiry after a video showed him teaching his daughter and son how to use firearms at a shooting range.

The inspector’s daughter is seen holding an MP5 submachine gun and firing at the dummy targets after being instructed by her father, the police said.

Police said after analysing the video, they found that the entire incident was filmed by a policeman at New Police Lines shooting range near Mukherjee Nagar in northwest Delhi. The policeman uploaded the video on social media, after which it was circulated on WhatsApp groups, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said the inspector was posted as reserve inspector (RI) in the district’s police lines. “We have taken cognizance of the video and the inspector has been suspended. A departmental enquiry has been initiated. It will be done by a DCP-rank officer,” Arya said.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said the video was shot on September 13 when a firing practice session for police personnel was on at the New Police Lines shooting range. In the four-minute, 53-second video, the inspector is seen standing with a woman and a man in plainclothes and a policemen in uniform.

The two outsiders turned out to be the inspector’s children. A few more policemen are seen standing some distance away from them and one of them wearing a white T-shirt is firing at the dummy targets, the officer said.

In the mid-part of the video, the woman is seen with an MP5 gun in her hands and the inspector giving some tips about how to hold it, pull its cocking handle to reload bullets, aim the target and fire.

The other policeman is also seen helping her fire bullets. The video shows the woman firing at least half-a-dozen bullets and being applauded by others for hitting the targets.

“Since no outsider is allowed to enter the firing range and shoot from official weapons, the inspector violated the rules and is now facing departmental enquiry. He has been suspended,” the officer added.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:02 IST