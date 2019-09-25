Institute of Designto operate likea university: Yogi

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:41 IST

Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to complete the construction work of the proposed Institute of Design on priority basis and operate it like a university.

Presiding over a meeting, the CM instructed officials to prepare the course of the institute in such a way that is viable for students when it comes seek job.

Adityanath stated that the Institute of Design should be run on the lines of Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) and should be useful for students keeping.

Involve professional people for the job so that something new and out of the box can be done, added the chief minister.

The CM also stressed on the need to bring new technology and design to promote the one district-one product (ODOP) scheme.

Meanwhile, the Urban Development ministry of the state government signed an MOU with the ITC Limited and the Indian Development Centre for management of solid waste.

Ashutosh Tandon, urban development minister, said the project would cover 652 town areas and 12000 wards across the state. Under the project, 13500 metric ton of solid waste would be treated.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 00:41 IST