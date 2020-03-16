e-paper
Internet post fake, medical institutions to keep running: BFUHS

The varsity stated in its notice that all constituent and affiliated institutions will remain open till further instructions in the wake of Covid-19.

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

After a post stating that all medical institutions will be shut till March 31 surfaced on the social media on Monday, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences issued a notice dubbing it fake.

“Being service providers, the department of medical education has decided to work as usual till further order, so that any urgent situation related to coronavirus may be tackled timely in all medical colleges under BFUHS,” the notice added.

University registrar Dr G C Ahir said, “Some notorious elements had forged my signature and spread a fake message about the shutting down of medical institutions. All concerned are advised not to believe and react upon such posts on the internet. Only the information provided on the official BFUHS website should be relied upon.”

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said he had a meeting with the government authorities in Chandigarh regarding Covid-19 and medical institutions would continue to work as normal and stay prepared to tackle any emergency.

