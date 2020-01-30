Irregular waste collection in Panvel miffs residents

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:53 IST

While the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is claiming it is taking steps to improve its ranking for the final rounds of Swachh Sarvekshan (results for which would be declared in March), garbage collection has been erratic in Kamothe and Khandeshwar node.

Residents from the nodes complain that garbage collection vehicles are irregular and the they have been coming once in three days for the past two weeks.

There has been no sweeping either hence, the entire node is in a complete mess, alleged residents.

Prashant Rasal, additional commissioner, PCMC said, “There is no specific reason for the garbage vehicle being irregular in the node. We do not know of an irregular garbage vehicle or that cleanliness not being maintained in the node. I will enquire and instruct the officials to take appropriate action.”

Overflowing garbage bins in front of most of the housing societies and unclean lanes might jeopardise Swachh Sarvekshan results for the civic body as citizen’s feedback accounts for 35% of the marks in the survey.

“We did complain on the helpline, but despite assurances, there has been no change. The vehicles are not coming regularly to the area and the accumulated garbage is raising stench,” said Vrunda Patel, 47, a Kamothe resident. “Keeping the city clean and ensure that the garbage is picked up regularly is a part of Swachh Sarvekshan then why the civic body is not paying attention to this. If this is this is the case how can they expect positive feedback from us,” said Gurnath Jadhav, a resident.

A PCMC official requesting anonymity said, “There have been many complaints for the past two weeks from PCMC node regarding garbage collection. The workers have raised payment issue hence, garbage collection has been affected.”

Avinash Patil, a city-based activist said, “Most of the officials are now busy with Swachh Sarvekshan and despite this, they are unable to maintain cleanliness and ensure regular garbage collection.”

Meanwhile, to generate awareness about Swachh Sarvkeshan, the civic body has a plan to install one lakh posters and banners in the node to ensure that resident’s participation increases and they get better points in resident’s feedback.