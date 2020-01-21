e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / ISRO chairman and CSIR director to receive HK Firodia awards

ISRO chairman and CSIR director to receive HK Firodia awards

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chairman K Sivan and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director general Shekhar Mande will be awarded at the 24th HK Firodia Awards function to be held at Balgandharv Rangmandir on February 7. The felicitation ceremony will begin at 6 pm.

For their work in the field of science and technology, Sivan will be presented ‘HK Firodia Vidyan Ratna Puraskar’ and ‘HK Firodia Vidyan Bhushan Puraskar’ will be given to Mande.

The details of the event have been shared by a selection committee for the awards comprising scientist Raghunath Mashelkar and Arun Firodia, chairman of Kinetic group. Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the government, will be the chief guest.

“Isro has earned its name globally with its work in the last few years and Sivan’s contribution in the same is tremendous. Launching 104 satellites at one time, Chandrayaan 2 mission and also in the Gaganyaan mission Sivan has made significant contribution. So, it is an honour to felicitate him in this 24th HK Firodia Awards. These awards were started to boost the scientific revolution in our country,” said Mashelkar.

An online quiz competition has been organised for students as part of Firodia awards. The winners of the competition will get a chance to interact with the award winning scientists, and students who get the highest marks will be felicitated at the award ceremony. Students can log on to www.quiz.hkfirodiaawards.org to participate in the online quiz competition.

