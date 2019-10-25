e-paper
It is Black Diwali for industrial belt staff

Oct 25, 2019 21:40 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
PUNE It is not a “Happy Diwali” for the workers of the industrial belt in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan and surrounding areas this year as 80 per cent of ancillary units have declared “block closer” from October 24 to October 30. At least 40 to 50 per cent workers on contract basic have lost their jobs, according to industry associations.

The ancillaries that witness a booming period from Dussehra to Diwali have stopped 50 per cent production and sale since last one month. Industries have reduced the number of workers hired on contract basis.

Vinayak Putal, a worker from auto component industry work, lost his job recently. The Class 12 passout is in search of a job. “Many of my friends have also got the pink slip,” he said.

Sandeep Belsare, president, Pimpri Chinchwad Small Industries Association, said, “There are no orders in hand and sales are down due to economic crisis. The ancillary units of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Talegoan, Chakan and Talwade are depended on the auto sector, which has been badly hit because of the slowdown. So, the industrial units have declared a week-long shutdown.”

Belsare said, “We are facing a gloomy festival for the first time in years. Earlier we used to give holiday after Diwali and it was not more than two days.”

Abhay Bhor, president, Forum of Small Industries Association, said, “Since the past three months, the small scale industries are functioning in a poor state. There are no jobs and industries are shutting down. There were around 6,000 such ancillaries in Bhosari and a total of 45,000 in Pune district. The situation is same all over,” added Bhor.

Industries mostly work in three shifts and during Dussehra and Diwali, all shifts are occupied. However, this time industries have announced holidays, he said.

Jayant Kad of Vijaya Engineering situated at Chikhali-Kudalwadi and Chakan industrial belt which manufactures automobile component, spare parts and accessories, said, “We have announced a week-long shut down because there are no orders. The sale and orders of production were reduced by almost 50 per cent. So, we have reduced the workforce by 40 per cent.”

Pramod Rane, ower of Raga Industries, located at Sector 10, Bhosari MIDC, said, “The situation of industries is worrisome. We declared closure as there is no work in hand and we are facing problem to collect the due payment.”

Bappu Kale, manager, Sumaji Laser Pvt Ltd Company in Chakan MIDC, said, “There is no work left for smaller industrial units like us. There were five workers at our company earlier, now only two are left. Daily we just come, sit and leave in the evening. We are getting only 50 per cent of our salary since last couple of months.”

Somnath Shinde, vice-president, Nationalist Congress Party Workers Trade Union, Chakan MIDC, said, “Most workers have not got salaries for last two months. Workers who had come from out of the state have already left, but locals who have bought their houses near the MIDC are suffering.”

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 21:40 IST

