It’s caste all the way in Zaidpur bypoll

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:44 IST

Caste is likely to play a major role in the outcome of the Zaidpur bypoll, to be held on October 21.

“Development isn’t an issue this election, nor is there any hype. Candidates are not even reaching out to all pockets of the constituency. Hence caste equations might play a big factor,” says Rajaram, 38, of Shareefabad.

Castewise, the constituency has in its belly around 50,000 Yadav, some 60,000 Kurmi voters and a sizeable equal number of Muslims voters too.

Posters and banners are almost missing apart from a few at the candidates’ offices. Campaigning is chiefly done in a few vehicles and by meeting people in the markets.

“The BJP that had won the seat in 2017 wants to retain the same. Congress’s Tanuj Punia, who is contesting his third election in the district, too desperately wants the seat and both are in a tough fight,” says Sanjay Gupta, 42, who owns a tea and sweets shop in main Zaidpur bazaar.

The bypoll here has been necessitated after its elected MLA became an MP in 2019. It has 3,89,827 voters (201668 men and 178144 women) who will decide the fate of the seven candidates on this reserved seat.

“Gaurav Rawat of the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Ambedkar of the BSP also have a strong vote bank here and all four parties are trying hard to penetrate into the caste vote bank, the victory margin could be low,” says Dayaram, 60, who claims to have voted using his political acumen in at least 20 big and small elections, including MP and MLA, in his life.

The SP candidate is backed by senior leader Beni Prasad Verma, who has had a long political spell and still holds sway among the voters.

The assembly election here in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Upendra Singh, who got 1,11,064 votes against Tanuj Punia, who got 81883. Tanuj had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as also Upendra, who ultimately won and left the MLA seat. “Tanuj’s father PL Punia had been an MP from here. Tanuj is putting his best foot forward to exploit his public connect,” says Dayaram.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:44 IST