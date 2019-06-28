Italian journalist seeks Varanasi police help for Indian friend’s son in dowry-harassment case

Italian journalist Francesca Marino has, through a number of tweets, sought help from Varanasi police for the son of her ‘very dear friend’ in Varanasi, currently facing allegation of dowry harassment by his Varanasi-based wife.

Marino, during her visit to Varanasi many years ago, befriended a local woman and took her son Ram and daughter Sandhya (both then in their early teens) with her to Italy after promising their mother to look after them like her own children, police said.

In 2016, Ram came to Varanasi and tied the knot with a local woman Anju Gupta, police said. On Tuesday, Gupta filed a complaint against Ram, alleging that he wanted dowry and as she was not able to fulfil his demand, he abandoned her. Bhelupur police registered a case against Ram and his family members in Varanasi under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) following the complaint by Gupta. Further probe in the matter is on.

Circle officer, Bhelupur, Anil Kumar said, “A case has been registered in this connection.”

After the case was registered, Marino sought help for Ram from Varanasi police, through a series of tweets on its Twitter account @Varanasi Police.

“Friends, I need help for something happening to people very dear to me. I have an adoptive family in Benaras, and took to Italy two of them, Sandhya and Ram. Ram got married (with a woman of Varanasi) in Benaras. I didn’t like the family (of the girl) and didn’t want this match and I proved to be right,” read Marino’s tweeted to Varanasi police on Wednesday.

In the tweet, Marino said “the girl (Anju Gupta), after Ram completed all the papers, refused to come to Italy, saying she did not want to live with her sister-in-law, and on other pretexts. She refused to live with the family and went back to her parents place in Varanasi.”

Marino further tweeted that “they (kin of Anju Gupta) are asking for money for divorce, and after refusal, they went to denounce Ram’s family: “They said they gave Rs 7 lakh for the wedding and are asking for Rs 5 lakh to take the girl back.” Marino tweeted that the allegations levelled against Ram by his wife is fake.

“Please, look into the matter. The girl’s papers were ready, no dowry has ever been asked and the boy was deeply hurt by her refusal to come (to Italy). I know these people since Sandhya was 8 years old, their mother was a dear friend and one of the strongest women I’ve ever met,” she tweeted.

Only policemen threatening to arrest all the family if they don’t agree to give at least 5-6 lakhs to the girl to settle the issue. You can draw your conclusions. You have my number on whatsup @varanasipolice, please look into the matter — FrancescaMarino (@francescam63) June 27, 2019

Taking cognizance of her tweet, the SSP responded to her through a tweet FrancescaMarino @francescam63.

“I am Anand Kulkarni, officer of Indian Police Service. I am currently SSP, Varanasi. Madam, I have not had any interaction with you or Ram in the case mentioned by you. I will discuss the same with SHO Bhelupur and Ram too. Also my CUG (official number) 9454400217 is always on and reachable. You may contact me on the same for any problem. Also, I am in my office from 9am and will appreciate that Ram comes to me directly at the SSP office. I assure you that we believe in fair and transparent policing methods and my officers will follow the law, always.”

“A thorough and fair probe is being carried out in the case in a very transparent manner by a circle officer,” the SSP said while responding to the tweet by Marino, who thanked him in a tweet.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 09:10 IST