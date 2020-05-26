e-paper
J&K admn evacuates 94,621 stranded residents

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 33 Covid special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far.

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has evacuated 94,621 residents via Lakhanpur and through a network of special trains and buses to date amid observance of all necessary Standard Operating Procedures regarding the Covid 19 pandemic.

As per the official data received in this regard, the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir districts have received 33 Covid special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 26, 797 stranded passengers while about 67,172 persons have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur to date.

Meanwhile, about 652 passengers including students have already reached Srinagar International Airport under Vande Bharat Mission through four special flights.

Therefore, a total of about 94,621 J&K residents stranded outside UT have been brought back by the administration in 33 special trains, flights besides scores of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the Virus.

As per the detailed breakup, about 478 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from May 25 to May 26 while 763 passengers reached on Tuesday in the 13th Delhi Covid special train at Jammu. So far, 13 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 11,157 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,640 passengers have reached Udhampur in 20 special trains, so far.

