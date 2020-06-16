J&K HC quashes PSA detention of NC leader Sagar

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:54 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Tuesday quashed the detention of National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar under the Public Safety Act, his lawyer and party leaders said on Tuesday.

Sagar was detained along with dozens of other leaders on August 5 when J&K’s special status was revoked by the Centre and the region was split into two Union territories.

The NC leader’s counsel Shariq Reyaz and his son Salman Sagar confirmed that the high court has quashed the preventive detention order. “Extremely happy to let all of you know that the PSA against Sagar sahab has been quashed by the J&K high court after the court proceedings which took six hearings,” Salam Sagar said.

NC president Omar Abdullah tweeted: “The J&K high court has quashed the detention of my senior colleague @JKNC_ General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar. Thankfully he challenged his detention even when those around him were reluctant to. This once again highlights the unjust and indefensible nature of the August 5 detentions.”

Sagar, who has served as law, parliamentary affairs as well as rural development minister in J&K assembly, spent these 10 months in three temporary sub-jails—Centaur Hotel, MLA Hostel and finally at M5 government quarters on Gupkar Road. He was shifted to Gupkar in the first week of February after he was booked under the PSA following completion of his six months detention under preventive custody.

On June 3, the J&K administration had revoked the PSA against bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor. However, Faesal was put under house detention immediately after his release.

Now, only three prominent leaders are under detention, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and former ministers Nayeem Akthar from PDP and Hilal Akbar Lone, son of senior NC leader and sitting MP Mohammad Akbar Lone.

Buoyed by the court judgment, Omar Abdullah urged Mehbooba Mufti to approach the Supreme Court. “I hope @MehboobaMufti’s legal team take heart from today’s judgement in the J&K high court quashing Sagar Sb’s PSA detention to pursue Ms Mufti’s case in the Supreme Court with increased determination and vigour. She deserves to be freed without further loss of time,” he said in another tweet.

“Although Nayeem Sb & Hilal haven’t challenged their detentions in court, I hope the authorities see the writing on the wall and realise their continued PSA detention is indefensible. They must be released as must all others under illegal ‘house arrest’,” he added.