J&K L-G calls for formulation of comprehensive strategy post-May 3 scenario

Murmu was chairing a meeting on Covid-19 control efforts at the Raj Bhavan soon after the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

cities Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor GC Murmu (HT File)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday called for preparing in advance a comprehensive strategy for the post-May 3 scenario to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the Union territory.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam; DGP Dilbag Singh; financial commissioner (health and medical education) Atal Dulloo; principal secretary to government Shaleen Kabra; principal secretary to Lieutenant Governor Bipul Pathak attended the meeting.

Murmu underlined the importance of continued efforts at all levels of the administration in the fight against coronavirus in the UT and asked the officers to formulate an effective rapid response mechanism so that pro-active steps can be taken to deal with any emerging situation.

He observed that increased testing is the key in identifying and combating Covid-19 pandemic and asked the officers to ensure the sustainability of the testing speed and to explore the possibilities of increasing the same.

He directed for effective implementation of restrictions in red-zones to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

He urged J&K Bank to reach out to the masses with the digital banking facilities by encouraging them to use UPI, BHIM, QR in addition to the use of the Aarogya Setu application.

He further directed the officers to take necessary measures to fulfill the nutritional requirements of the vulnerable population with special focus on destitute and slum dwellers.

