J&K sees 5 deaths, 532 new Covid cases

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded five fatalities and 532 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of positive cases to 98,337 and the death toll to 1,528.

Officials said 324 people tested positive in Kashmir and 208 in Jammu. One person succumbed to the disease in Jammu and four in Kashmir. A total of 1,013 people have died due to the disease in Kashmir and 515 in Jammu.

The recovery rate has been improving for the past more than a month. The overall recoveries have reached 91,225 as 688 more people have been cured. The recovery rate has increased to 92.7% and the active cases have reduced to 5,584.The total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 24.61 lakh.

The first week of November so far has witnessed an average 507 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average 10 deaths a day were reported in October against 16 in September.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 132 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla and Kupwara at 44 each. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 96, followed by 38 in Udhampur.

Till date, 6.66 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,430 in home quarantine, 5,584 in isolation, and 43,265 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.0 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

