Jai Ram lauds youth for contribution in battle against Covid-19

cities

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:43 IST

The youth have an important role to play in the overall development of a country and building a strong and vibrant society, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday.

He was addressing a virtual rally of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Palampur unit.

The CM appreciated the young people of Himachal for their contribution in the battle against Covid-19, be it distribution of face masks or providing food kits or cooked meals to needy and poor.

He said the youth also educated the people regarding the importance of social distancing and use of face masks and sanitisers.

He urged the younger generation to keep a connect with their roots. He also exhorted them to ensure maximum use of social media for effectively disseminating policies and programmes of the state government.

He said the situation in Himachal due to Covid-19 was far better than most of its neighbouring states. He said most people who tested positive for the infection were those who returned from other states.

Jai Ram said over two lakh people stranded in different parts of the country were brought back, which resulted in sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.

The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, he said.

He urged the youth of the state to come forward in fighting this social vice, which was the biggest hindrance in development.

While addressing the rally, former chief minister and senior leader Shanta Kumar said the BJP has emerged as the largest political party of the world and the credit of this goes to each and every party worker of the state. He said there was no dearth of funds and the only thing required was sincere efforts and dedication.

The BJP leader said each and every one of us must come forward and ensure that there is no corruption so that the people repose thier faith in the governance system.