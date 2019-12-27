Jai Ram pats his back, says govt lived up to people’s expectations

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:02 IST

Enumerating the achievements of his regime over the last two years, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said he was glad that his government was able to live up to people’s expectations.

The Himachal CM was addressing a rally organised to commemorate the BJP government’s two tears in office. Jai Ram thanked the residents of the state for supporting all public-welfare initiatives taken by his government.

“Two years ago, I was given a responsibility by the party and the people Himachal and I can proudly say today that Himachal is a leading state in a number of fronts. All credit goes to the people of Himachal. Without their cooperation and support these achievements would not have been possible,” said Thakur.

The CM said it was in large part thanks to the public-oriented schemes launched by the state government that BJP not only won all four seats in the Lok Sabha elections with a record margin but also registered a thumping victory in the assembly byelections.

Listing his achievements, Thakur said his government started with decreasing the age limit for old-age pension from 80 to 70 years.

“The janmanch was a unique initiative to redress issues of people at their doorstep and till date the government has solved more than 45,000 problems of the general public through this programme, 90% on the spot,” said Thakur. He claimed that Himachal was the only state to have such programme.

Going one step ahead, Thakur said, the government started CM helpline this year through which 30,000 problems had been solved, so far. Himachal also launched HimCare, which provided free medical treatment facility to all the families of Himachal.

Grihini Suvidha Yojna covered the families that were not covered under centre’s Ujjwala scheme, said Thakur, adding that Himachal today had become the first smoke-free state of India as every household has a gas connection.

He said Himachal was ranked second in overall performance under the State of States Award and a NITI Aayog report placed Himachal on first position for its progress to achieve sustainable development goals. “Just a day ago we were ranked first in terms of good governance,” he said.

He hailed Prime Minister Narender Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370, and the Citizenship Amendment Act. “Our long-cherished dream of Ram Mandir will also be accomplished soon,” said the chief minister.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Thakur said, “Our friends always have a problem whenever something good happens in the state and the country.” They are in the habit of creating unnecessary hue and cry over non-issues. However, public will not be influenced by what they have been doing, he said.

He said he was confident that in the 2022 elections, BJP will reform the government and he will take oath as chief minister for a second term.