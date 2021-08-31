12 killed, six injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Twelve persons were killed and six others injured in a collision between a jeep and a truck on Tuesday in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said.

Eight of the 12 killed were women, and the collision occurred near Sri Balaji temple on the Bikaner-Jodhpur highway. All the passengers travelling in the jeep were residents of Sajjan Kheda and Daulatpur village of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, police added.

“Twelve persons were killed and 6 others were injured. All are residents of Ujjain, MP,” said Abhijeet Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Nagaur.

The victims were returning after offering prayers at Ramdevra Temple near Pokhran, when their jeep collided head-on with a truck while attempting to overtake a vehicle in Nagaur district, killing eight passengers on the spot and four on the way to hospital.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief over the mishap.

“The death of pilgrims returning to MP in a horrific road accident in Sri Balaji area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My condolences to the bereaved families, may God give them strength in this difficult time and may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Gehlot tweeted.

In another accident on Monday evening, three men were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a van in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

Two of them, identified as Sushil and Ummed, were riding the motorcycle while the third deceased, Mahipal, was the van driver, Buhana police station’s station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh said.

“The incident occurred on Buhana-Satnali road where both the speeding vehicles collided head on. Sushil and Ummed were returning to their home from Buhana town while Mahipal was on his way towards Gehli Choki area,” he said