Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 2 killed, 4 injured after truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan
Jaipur police said there were six people aboard the truck and two of them were blown to pieces in the explosions. (Grab from a video)
Jaipur police said there were six people aboard the truck and two of them were blown to pieces in the explosions. (Grab from a video)
jaipur news

2 killed, 4 injured after truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur Rural’s additional superintendent of police Gyan Prakash said the reason for the truck catching fire is still unclear. He said it was carrying around 300 gas cylinders when it caught fire, he said.
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Two people were killed and four others were injured in explosions after a truck loaded with Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders caught fire near Dantri village on the Jaipur-Ajmer border on the expressway in Rajasthan late on Saturday night, said police officials.

The sounds of explosions were heard for several kilometers from the spot and the traffic on the Ajmer-Jaipur expressway remained blocked for a long time after the incident, police said.

Jaipur Rural’s additional superintendent of police Gyan Prakash said the reason for the truck catching fire is still unclear. He said it was carrying around 300 gas cylinders when it caught fire, he said.

Police said there were six people aboard the truck and two of them- suspected to be the driver and the cleaner—were blown to pieces in the explosion while others got injured while trying to escape.

The police stopped traffic movement on the highway after the incident. The explosions continued for around 45 minutes resulting in a long traffic jam. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.