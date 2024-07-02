2 men transporting lemons thrashed in Rajasthan over cow smuggling suspicion

JAIPUR: Seven people have been detained in connection with the attack on two Haryana men who were thrashed by a group of about 20 so-called cow vigilantes over suspicion that they were transporting cows in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said on Tuesday. Seven people have been detained for the attack. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place late on Saturday evening when the traders, Sonu Banshiram (29) and Sundar Singh (35), were travelling from Churu to Bhatinda in Punjab with a truckload of lemons.

Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prashant Kiran said the two had stopped their truck on the highway due to rain. Someone told a cow vigilante group that the truck was being used to transport cows. About 20 activists started chasing the truck in their vehicles on National Highway 52 and tried to flag it down. The lemon traders, who thought the men intended to loot them, did not stop and raced ahead.

The goons caught up with the truck at a toll plaza at Lasedi village, dragged them out and started thrashing them with sticks. “After thrashing them, one opened the truck but found lemons instead of cattle,” the police officer said. The group ran away after realising their mistake.

The two men, residents of Haryana’s Fatehabad, were admitted to a private hospital in Haryana.

Prashant Kiran said the police learnt of the incident when a video clip emerged on social media on Sunday.

The officer added that Sonu Banshiram had multiple fractures in both his legs while Sundar sustained injuries to his arms and head. They were initially taken to a local hospital in Churu and were referred to a private hospital in Haryana for better treatment.

A case for attempt to murder was registered after getting the statement of the victims.

“We have detained seven people since Monday,” Kiran said, adding that another three to four people were under the scanner for their role in the brutal attack.