2 pilgrims drown, 5 missing while crossing Chambal river on MP-Rajasthan border

Two people drowned and five others went missing when 17 pilgrims were crossing Chambal river in Madhya Pradesh to visit Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan’s Karauli district on Saturday morning, officials said. Karauli superintendent of police (SP) said three rescued women were sent to the hospital, but they are out of danger. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near Rodhai Ghat under Mandrayal police station.

Karauli district collector Ankit Kumar Singh said they drowned due to the heavy flow of water. Ten of them were rescued and two bodies were recovered. The rescue operation is still underway, he added.

Superintendent of police (SP) Narayan Togas said three rescued women were sent to the hospital, but they are out of danger. The deceased are identified as Devkinandan (50), and Kallo. The five missing include three women and two minors.

The victims belong to Kushwaha community from village Silaychon of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

A fair is celebrated at the Kaila Devi temple for around 15 days every year.