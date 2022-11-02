3 police officers suspended after Kanhaiya Lal murder reinstated in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday reinstated three police officers suspended for negligence after the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor in Udaipur on June 28 this year.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men for his social media posts in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party Nupur Sharma’s contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The accused captured the killing on their phones and issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they proudly posed with the knives used in the murder, in a hate crime that shocked the country.

The two were arrested hours after the crime but there were allegations that the police did not take the requisite steps to prevent the murder. Several people alleged to be part of the conspiracy to commit the murder by Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammed were later arrested in the case which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

Among the dozen-odd police personnel suspended following outrage over the murder were Rajasthan Police Services (RPS) officer Jitendra Kumar Jain, General Singh and Ashok Kumar Meena. The home department on Tuesday withdrew the suspension of the three officers.

Assistant superintendent of police Rajesh Bharadwaj, who was also suspended, was reinstated a month back after a departmental inquiry cleared him of the negligence charge.

Meanwhile, a key witness in the case, Rajkumar Sharma, who suffered a brain haemorrhage due to hypertension was also discharged from the hospital where he was admitted last month.

