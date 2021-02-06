4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight
- Two villagers were also killed in the firing. They had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
At least four persons were killed in a gang war between notorious gangsters Sampat Nehra and Pradeep Swami in Churu on Friday, said police.
Around six assailants from the Nehra gang, riding on two bikes, opened indiscriminate fire on members of the rival gang in Dhani Mauji village under Hamirwas police station area of Churu, resulting in the deaths of gangster Pradeep Swami and two villagers, identified as Isar and Nihal.
In retaliation, the Pradeep Swami gang killed a criminal from Nehra gang, said Narayan Togas, superintendent of police (SP) Churu district. Togas added that the two villagers killed in firing had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
The gang war took place around 4pm on Friday, followed by the deployment of a heavy police force in the village. Senior police officers including SP Togas and district collector Sanwarmal Varma were camping in the village, surrounded by armed policemen. Inspector general of police (IGP) Bikaner range- Prafull Kumar also rushed to the spot.
While three persons died on the spot, another died during treatment at a hospital.
The villagers also caught one of the assailants from Sampat Nehra gang, when they were on the run after the shooting, said a police official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in Rajasthan gang-war in broad daylight
- Two villagers were also killed in the firing. They had no affiliation to any of the warring gangs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS extorted money from 27 corrupt cops, maintained register: ACB
- The ACB suspects that the details of corrupt police officers were recorded in a register by a policeman who was either posted at the intelligence or vigilance wing of the former SP’s office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPS officer Manish Agarwal suspended by Rajasthan govt; professes innocence
- Agrawal was arrested on Tuesday in a case of extortion racket, allegedly run by senior state government officials. Currently, he is in judicial custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws being opposed across the country, should be withdrawn: Sachin Pilot
- Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he condemned the incident at Red Fort but the government was using this as an excuse to file criminal cases against farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck case: Rajasthan HC exempts Salman Khan from appearing in person
- A case was registered against Salman Khan at the Luni police station on October 15, 1998, in the Arms Act. The trial court had acquitted him on January 18, 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In another temple robbery in Jaipur, 4 octal metal idols stolen on Friday
- The CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being scanned by the control room located at the office of Jaipur city police commissioner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaisalmer locals sign deal to keep flights to city operational to save tourism
- According to the agreement signed between SpiceJet and Jaisalmer development committee, the operational cost of flights will be calculated for 15 days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan BJP MLA booked for raping Neemuch woman on pretext of marriage
- The complainant said she had met MLA Bheel in a social function held in Neemuch some years ago, after which they came closer and shared details of their 'unsatisfactory' relationship with their partners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan HC issues notice on illegal mining hazard near Indo-Pak border
- It is also alleged that the state government was issuing permits for excavation of minerals at some areas situated barely one km away from the international borders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes Covid test mandatory to participate in religious festivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Frontline workers will have to give reason for not getting vaccinated
- Over 3.36 lakh medical healthcare personnel have been vaccinated against the target of 5.47 lakh in Rajasthan since January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹74.95 lakh siphoned-off from SBI bank ATMs in Rajasthan, authorities clueless
- The complaint was lodged by the bank authorities on February 3, almost a month after the fraud first came into light on January 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Congress MLA booked for assaulting a 52-year-old
- The MLA has denied all allegations as 'baseless' and 'politically' motivated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan IPS officer Manish Agarwal linked to extortion racket, arrested
- The IPS officer was allegedly involved in the extortion bid of a road construction contractor in connivance with other government officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vasundhara Raje's hour-long meeting with Shah surprises many
- Raje, in last one week, has met BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox