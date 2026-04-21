Jaipur, The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of an eight-year-old boy at a school in Udaipur, and ordered a statewide safety review of sports infrastructure in schools. 8-year-old's death: Rajasthan rights panel orders safety review in schools

The incident occurred on April 19 at a private school in the Goverdhan Villas area. Maharth Raj Singh, a class 3 student, was hanging from the pole in the school playground when it suddenly collapsed and struck his head, causing fatal injuries.

SHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani termed the incident "deeply painful" and issued detailed directions to prevent such accidents in the future.

Observing that sports are an essential part of a healthy life and school development, the commission, in its order, said that sports infrastructure is created to promote physical well-being and negligence in maintenance can turn it into a safety hazard.

The order said that student safety must be ensured in all schools and directed the Sports and Youth Affairs department of the Rajasthan government to issue a circular to all educational institutions across the state, asking them to prevent such accidents.

"To ensure the safety of students, they must inspect all sports equipment, nets, poles, pillars, etc., installed in school premises, thereby ensuring that innocent students do not lose their lives while engaged in play," the chairperson said in the order.

The chairperson also directed district collectors across the state to ensure compliance at the district level, saying that they are responsible for monitoring safety standards in schools under their jurisdiction.

The commission observed that children, who represent the future of society, must be protected from avoidable risks during school activities.

The commission directed Udaipur's divisional commissioner, district collector, superintendent of police, and education department officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and submit a factual report at the earliest.

It also sought details on whether safety protocols were in place at the school and whether regular inspections of sports equipment were being conducted.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 19, along with the submission of compliance reports.

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