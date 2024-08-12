A dozen deer killed by poachers in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Police

A dozen deer were allegedly killed by poachers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Sunday night, police said. According to villagers, the poachers allegedly killed 13 deer but the carcasses of only 9 were found. (HT file photo)

Kritika Yadav, circle officer in Chohtan, said the forest officials and police were informed about the incident on Monday adding that the killing might have taken place late on Sunday night.

Yadav said that one person has been detained, adding that 9 carcasses were found so far while the rest remain missing.

The deer killings have led to protests across the area with wildlife conservationists demanding strict action against those involved.

According to locals, the legs of the deer were tied and some of the bodies were mutilated.

A forest official told HT that they are speaking with the locals and trying to convince them that action will be taken at the earliest against the people involved.