Ajay Maken holds meetings ahead of possible Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan

Congress’s Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken has held back-to-back meetings with lawmakers and office bearers of the state’s ruling party ahead of the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle. He met around 115 lawmakers including independents, evaluated the ministers and government performance, development works as well as chaired a meeting of the Congress’s state executive.

The Cabinet expansion was expected to take place in the last week of July. But it is now likely in the first week of August, said lawmakers close to Sachin Pilot, who last year revolted against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The expansion has been among the key demands of the Pilot camp.

“The leadership has decided to expand the Cabinet and things have been finalised. The feedback and review exercise were held to show the party high command’s control. The reshuffle will be done in the first week of August,” said a lawmaker close to Pilot.

When asked about the reshuffle, Maken said: “We are holding discussions with everyone on the Cabinet reshuffle and for political appointments. Dialogue is constantly being held and soon good people will be appointed.” He said a few ministers have expressed willingness to quit the government and work for the organisation. “There are people who are keen to leave government positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people,” Maken said.