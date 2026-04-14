Alwar: 3 killed, over 30 injured in accident on Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

Three people were killed and more than 30 others injured after a passenger bus collided with a chemical-laden truck on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Tuesday, police said. Visuals from the site of the accident. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred near Pinaan under the Reni police station limits on the expressway. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with several critically hurt passengers referred for advanced treatment.

Station house officer Banay Singh said the impact of the collision was so severe that the bus driver, a woman and a child died on the spot, while over 30 passengers sustained injuries.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Indore to Delhi at the time of the accident. Upon receiving information, teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot and, with the help of ambulances, shifted the injured to the Adarsh Community Health Centre in Pinaan. Doctors administered primary treatment before referring critically injured passengers to higher medical facilities.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding and negligence as possible factors, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the Pinaan hospital, and further investigation is underway, officials added.

Jhunjhunu: 3 killed in SUV mishap

In another incident, three friends were killed and another sustained injuries after a Fortuner car overturned during a wedding programme in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Bhesawata village under the Singhana police station limits around midnight on Monday.

The victims had reached Moi village, about four kilometres from the accident site, to attend a marriage procession of their friend. During the programme, they took the groom’s Fortuner vehicle to transport some items, but the speeding car overturned and fell nearly 50 feet into adjoining agricultural land.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the Chirawa government hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead. The fourth injured person was referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

Singhana police station in-charge Suman Singh said a wedding programme was underway in Moi village when four friends of the groom had arrived to attend the event.

“They took the groom’s Fortuner car, which overturned. Prima facie, it appears the vehicle was being driven at high speed,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Kadwasara (27), Dharmendra Singh (26) and Tanishk Shekhawat (24), all residents of Udawasa village. Their friend Ajay Singh (25), a resident of Bakra village, is undergoing treatment, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem examination, officials added.