Alwar Municipal Council chairperson, son held for taking bribe worth ₹80,000
- The mother-son duo was caught red-handed after they demanded a bribe of ₹3.50 lakh as commission for development works done in the area.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:09 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur
The chairperson of Alwar Municipal Council and her son were on Monday arrested allegedly for taking bribe of ₹80,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.
Accused Beena Gupta and her son Kuldeep Gupta had demanded bribe of ₹3.50 lakh as a commission for development works done in the area.
The complaint was verified and Kuldeep was arrested red-handed taking bribe of ₹80,000 and Beena was also subsequently arrested.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on.
