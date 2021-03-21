IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan
File photo: A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
File photo: A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Sunday imposed night curfew in eight cities and ordered a mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering the state
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Sunday imposed night curfew in eight cities and ordered a mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering the state. Markets have been directed to close by 10 pm in urban bodies.

The active number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan has reached 3,310 while the daily cases have also crossed the 400-mark in the last two days. As many as six people have died in the last week. Going by the official figures, the state on February 16 registered 60 cases, which on March 20 went up to 445 – an increase of 642 per cent.

Apprehensive of a possible second wave of Covid-19 in the state, chief minister Ashok Gehlot decided to take necessary steps in the public interest to ensure the health and livelihood of people. He has directed for strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols and has directed to limit the number of people in various ceremonies and programs.

Also read: Covid-19 - 6 states contribute nearly 78% of daily cases in last 24 hours

After a review meeting, Gehlot said the infection is increasing rapidly in many countries as well as in many states of the country. In Rajasthan also, the growth rate of positive cases has suddenly increased in the last few days. “In such a situation, it is necessary to take some steps to save the lives of people from the second wave of corona and to keep the livelihood smooth otherwise the situation can be catastrophic,” he said.

The government has made RT-PCR negative report (not more than 72-hours old) mandatory for all passengers coming from outside in Rajasthan from March 25. Earlier, it was only mandatory for people coming from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. Passengers will also be examined at the airport, bus stand and railway station.

The passengers, who come without a negative report will have to remain quarantined for 15 days. All district collectors will also re-start the institutional quarantine system in their districts.

“Markets will remain closed in all the urban bodies of the state from March 22 after 10 pm. Night curfew will be held from 11 am to 5 am in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh,” an official release from the CMs office stated.

The night curfew will not apply to those factories which have continuous production and have a system of night shifts. IT companies, restaurants, chemist shops, offices related to essential and emergency services, wedding ceremonies, medical institutes, bus stands, railway station and airport passengers, goods transport vehicles and loading and unloading planned will be free from the night curfew.

Wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitizing will be ensured in all institutions. The system of mini containment zones will be implemented again. Wherever there are more than five positive cases, that cluster or apartment will be declared as a containment zone and will be under the supervision of the beat constable.

Primary schools will remain closed until further orders. Classes in schools and colleges, educational activities will be conducted following proper Covid-19 protocol. Screening and random testing will be mandatory. Students will be allowed to attend educational institutions only after written consent from their parents. No more than 50 per cent of the students will be present in a class.

In cities with more than one lakh population, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed in public events.

The chief minister appreciated the caution and cooperation by the common people on various festivals in the last one year and said that they should avoid congestion on all the upcoming festivals including Holi-Dhulandi to stop the spread of infection. Gehlot urged people to celebrate the festival at home and follow Covid-19 protocol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Ballia: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sikanderpur in Ballia district, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_10_2021_000180B)(PTI)
Ballia: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sikanderpur in Ballia district, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_10_2021_000180B)(PTI)
jaipur news

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The mahapanchayat will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Raja Ram Meel, president of the Jat Mahasabha, said. "It will be the first meeting of Tikait in Jaipur. Earlier, he has held a few meetings in other districts like Hanumangarh and Ganganagar," Meel told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
File photo: A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

Amid Covid-19 surge, night curfew imposed in 8 cities in Rajasthan

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, the state government on Sunday imposed night curfew in eight cities and ordered a mandatory RT-PCR test for people entering the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tourists visit historical Jantar Mantar in Jaipur on Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI File Photo)
Tourists visit historical Jantar Mantar in Jaipur on Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI File Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan announces new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:00 PM IST
As of Saturday, the state recorded a daily spike of 445 cases, which took its infection tally to 324,948, according to the health department’s Covid-19 bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with media persons after presenting the first paperless budget 2021 at state assembly in Jaipur on Wednesday. photo- himanshu vyas
CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with media persons after presenting the first paperless budget 2021 at state assembly in Jaipur on Wednesday. photo- himanshu vyas
jaipur news

Ashok Gehlot reviews preparation to implement 2021-2022 budget announcements

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The CM said that the budget announcements will be reviewed weekly at the level of the principal secretary finance, fortnightly at the level of the chief secretary and monthly at the level of the chief minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
Addressing an online programme, 'Economy During Covid-19', the governor also lauded India for supplying coronavirus vaccines to other countries.
jaipur news

India suffered least damage due to effective management of Covid: Rajasthan guv

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
During the programme, the governor also honoured Bollywood actor Sonu Sood with the Justice Narendra Singh Memorial International Peace Award for his philanthropic services during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Image for representation. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours

By Aabshar H Quazi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The victim allege that the investigating officer first demanded a bribe and later bgan seeking saxual favours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
jaipur news

Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Speaking to reporters on the issue of women’s safety in Rajasthan, DGP ML Lather also urged parents to keep an eye on what their children do on smartphones, besides attending online classes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Ashok Gehlot claims to have provided around 1.7 lakh new jobs during his government’s 2.5 year tenure.
CM Ashok Gehlot claims to have provided around 1.7 lakh new jobs during his government’s 2.5 year tenure.
jaipur news

Gehlot announces 5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also announced an increase in the annual area development fund for MLAs from 2.25 crore to 5 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
Jaipur, India - October 10, 2020: CM Ashok Gehlot addressing the State Level Farmers' Meet to protest new farm laws, at Birla Auditorium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2020. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
jaipur news

New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock

By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
More than 300 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported on each of the last two days in the state and the total number of active cases had gone past the three-thousand mark, said a senior state health official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.
Students in classes 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools will be promoted without holding final examinations.
jaipur news

Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Schools had to shut down last year due to Covid-19 pandemic, leading to disruptions in academic session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year when former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
jaipur news

In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year during the political crisis that was caused due to the rebellion of Congress MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership.(HT Photo)
The controversy around phone tapping erupted in July last year during the political crisis that was caused due to the rebellion of Congress MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan minister says CM will resign if phone tapping claims are proven

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Rejecting the BJP's allegations on phone tapping, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the saffron party was making an issue in order to protect Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
18 tribal women from Rajasthan have cleared constables recruitment written examination.(HT Photo)
18 tribal women from Rajasthan have cleared constables recruitment written examination.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

18 tribal women from Rajasthan find new purpose, thanks to 2 women

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:03 PM IST
One of the candidates to have cleared the written test, Iltaja Khan, 23, is a resident of Sallopat village in Banswara, who was turned out of her house by her parents after she refused to marry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
jaipur news

Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST
After the husband lodged the complaint, a police team was rushed to the hospital to scan the duty chart and analyse the CCTV footage to identify the accused. The accused was later arrested from his residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan wants 50% quota cap to be removed, some other states also agree

By Jaykishan Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:53 PM IST
On March 3, the Supreme Court had sought responses from the state governments on whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP