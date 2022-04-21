Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to extend Jal Jeevan Mission deadline

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the deadline for the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till March 31, 2026, citing Covid related circumstances, instability in the supply of components and Ukraine war among other reasons.

In a letter to the PM, he said the pace of JJM was slow due to the lockdown from March 2020 to July 2020. Even in 2021, the work of the mission was partially affected from March 2021 to July 2021 due to Covid-related circumstances.

The demand for the components of the project has increased significantly due to the ongoing work of the mission across the country. The demand, especially for steel, DI and HDPE pipes, has increased rapidly. As a result, there has been instability in the supply of components, and it has slowed down the progress of JJM projects, said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is the largest State in the country in terms of area and it has very odd geographical conditions and scattered settlements. Two-third part of the state is desert and the southern area is hilly. Earlier, the time limit for the projects in such difficult areas was 30 to 48 months, but now it has been reduced to 12 to 24 months. Due to this, it has now become challenging to achieve the target.

Gehlot through the letter apprised of the possibility of completing the work within 24 months is very less of big projects such as Parwan Akawad Water Supply Project of Baran, Jhalawar and Kota, Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase-II) Narmada Canal based project in Barmer district, Scheme for providing water through tap to IGMC based (CP-I) Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district, Project for supply drinking water from Chambal River to 648 villages of Chittorgarh district, Isarda-Dausa Drinking Water Supply Project, Naunera Water Supply Project and Water Supply from Chambal River.

The chief minister said that there has been an unexpected increase in the prices of many items due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Difficulties are being faced in the implementation of these works. Looking at all these situations, Gehlot has requested the Prime Minister to extend the deadline of JJM till March 31, 2026, so that each family can get the benefit of this mission.

