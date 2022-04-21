Ashok Gehlot urges PM Modi to extend Jal Jeevan Mission deadline
JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the deadline for the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) till March 31, 2026, citing Covid related circumstances, instability in the supply of components and Ukraine war among other reasons.
In a letter to the PM, he said the pace of JJM was slow due to the lockdown from March 2020 to July 2020. Even in 2021, the work of the mission was partially affected from March 2021 to July 2021 due to Covid-related circumstances.
The demand for the components of the project has increased significantly due to the ongoing work of the mission across the country. The demand, especially for steel, DI and HDPE pipes, has increased rapidly. As a result, there has been instability in the supply of components, and it has slowed down the progress of JJM projects, said Gehlot.
The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is the largest State in the country in terms of area and it has very odd geographical conditions and scattered settlements. Two-third part of the state is desert and the southern area is hilly. Earlier, the time limit for the projects in such difficult areas was 30 to 48 months, but now it has been reduced to 12 to 24 months. Due to this, it has now become challenging to achieve the target.
Gehlot through the letter apprised of the possibility of completing the work within 24 months is very less of big projects such as Parwan Akawad Water Supply Project of Baran, Jhalawar and Kota, Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase-II) Narmada Canal based project in Barmer district, Scheme for providing water through tap to IGMC based (CP-I) Surajgarh and Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district, Project for supply drinking water from Chambal River to 648 villages of Chittorgarh district, Isarda-Dausa Drinking Water Supply Project, Naunera Water Supply Project and Water Supply from Chambal River.
The chief minister said that there has been an unexpected increase in the prices of many items due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Difficulties are being faced in the implementation of these works. Looking at all these situations, Gehlot has requested the Prime Minister to extend the deadline of JJM till March 31, 2026, so that each family can get the benefit of this mission.
Accused in attempt to murder case gets bail on ground that he plants trees
Accused Rinku Sharma shall produce pictures of the plants within 30 days, the order said. He was also asked to submit a report about the health of the trees every three months during the next six months.
Yogi orders separate portal for complaints against tehsil personnel
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a separate portal for people to lodge their corruption-related complaints against tehsil-level officials and functionaries so that the tehsil administration can be made more accountable and transparent. Encroachment, Yogi said, was a major cause for disputes in villages. The chief minister also said that 5,000 km roads should be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the next 100 days.
Akhilesh Yadav says those close to BJP can’t remain in Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said those close to the BJP cannot remain in the SP. Akhilesh Yadav also distanced himself from a meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan's family in Rampur. Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, had contested the recent assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol.
Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said. The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said deputy director, Agni Mitra, WCCB (eastern region).
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
