Bikaner: BSF, police seize heroin worth 13 crore; two smugglers arrested

Officials said the consignment was suspected to have been pushed into Indian territory from across the border.

The Border Security Force (BSF), along with the local police, seized 2.7 kg of heroin worth around 13 crore and arrested two alleged smugglers in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Wednesday.

The joint search operation was carried out in a village under the Rawla police station limits. Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF teams searched the house of one Sukhwant Singh, where they recovered five packets of heroin. Singh and another accused, Lovepreet Singh alias Labh Singh of Aarnivala village in Punjab’s Fazilka district, were arrested on the spot.

Officials said the consignment was suspected to have been pushed into Indian territory from across the border. “Based on specific intelligence about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan, a search operation was launched. The recovery has once again foiled the smugglers’ plans,” BSF (Intelligence Branch) deputy commandant Mahesh Chand Jat said.

Senior BSF officers, including Rajasthan Frontier Inspector General ML Garg and DIG Ajay Luthra, supervised the operation along with Rawla police. BSF officials said similar seizures have been made in the past, highlighting increased attempts of cross-border smuggling in the region.

