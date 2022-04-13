BJP, Congress in election mode in Rajasthan, intensify protests on Karauli, ERCP
JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have got into election mode in Rajasthan with both parties targeting each other on burning issues such as water for drinking and irrigation, and religious issues.
The parties on Wednesday intensified their ongoing campaign against each other. While the ruling Congress members held demonstrations in 13 districts demanding national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and resignation of union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP Yuva Morcha led by member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya took out a Nyay Yatra (justice rally) towards violence-hit Karauli district but were stopped by the police.
The police in the state were on toes today with managing demonstrations and protests conducted by both parties. The BJP rally, led by the party’s state chief Satish Poonia and Surya, was stopped before Karauli near Mahua on Jaipur-Agra highway as they were not permitted to take out the rally. The protestors were dispersed under 129 CrPC.
Tejasvi Surya, who is also the national president of the Yuva Morcha, described today’s Congress as modern Muslim League. “The way Muslim League was dividing the Hindus and doing atrocities on them, the Congress leaders such as Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, and Ashok Gehlot are today continuing the same tradition,” he said.
Addressing the newspersons after the protest, he said, “This is Rajasthan and not Afghanistan, and the state government should stop giving Hindus the second-grade treatment. I condemn the anti-Hindu, anti-humanity and anti-India policy of the state.” He added that the Yuva Morcha will fight tooth and nail against this appeasement policy of the Congress.
He said people are seeing jungle-raj in the state as the law and order has completely failed. “The atrocities against the Hindus in the state are increasing and violence in Karauli was the latest. Here, the victims are prosecuted and the guilty are set free,” he said.
Cornering the government over deteriorating law and order, Poonia said today everyone has seen the face of appeasement of this government.
Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore tweeted, “Forcibly stopping and detaining BJP leaders who were going to meet victims of Karauli violence is unfortunate and unconstitutional. The constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression”.
Whereas, the ruling Congress continued cornering the Centre over the proposed ERCP planned to provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts of Rajasthan, which has become a hot issue, especially between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who have been constantly locking horns over it.
Gehlot said that riots broke out on Ram Navami in the states where there are BJP governments. In Rajasthan, all communities celebrated the festival of Ram Navami together and Ram Navami processions were welcomed by people of all religions, classes including Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. The BJP is troubled by the unity and cordial atmosphere of the people of Rajasthan. They regret how the festival of Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully in the state.
He said the leaders of the BJP are constantly trying to create a communal atmosphere in the state. If any person tries to disturb the peace of Rajasthan, strict action will be taken against him irrespective of the party or class he belongs to, he said.
Speaking on the protest over ERCP, the CM tweeted, “Today, the Congressmen are protesting in Ajmer, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Tonk, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur regarding the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). “
In a series of tweets, he said that the Prime Minister before the election in 2018 had said that 40% of the people living in 13 districts will get drinking water and farmers will get irrigation water from ERCP, but despite the passage of three years, the central government has not given national project status to ERCP.
Gehlot said when 16 projects undergoing in other states can be made national projects, then it is beyond everyone’s understanding why ERCP isn’t declared a national project. After all, why is the central government discriminating against Rajasthan, he asked.
