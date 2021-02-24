BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, ruling Congress says its presented a holistic one
The BJP termed the state budget as disappointing claiming that it did not live up to the expectations of the people of Rajasthan whereas ruling Congress leaders said every section has been appropriately focused in the budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.
BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget is not more than a cut and paste job as new schemes have been announced just like past budgets, which hardly get realised on the ground.
"There is a huge contrast in announcements and their realisation. The budget is just like a cut, copy and paste job. It is a cosmetic budget, which has a good face but intentions are not good," Poonia said.
He said that the budget did not mention anything about regularisation of contractual workers and protesting unemployed youth. Overall, the budget has failed to live up to the expectations of people, he added.
Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said old announcements made in previous budgets for his own constituency have not even started and new ones have been announced.
"It has become their hobby to make announcements. They are only misleading people as they do not have a proper budget. This budget is nothing more than a bundle of lies," Kataria said in a press conference.
On the other hand, Congress leaders have termed it a holistic budget, which has taken care of all sections of the society.
Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma praised the budget, saying that it is an unprecedented one for overall development. He said the budget dedicated to health will fulfill the dream of a healthy Rajasthan.
Sharma said several innovations in medicine and health have been announced in the budget. We will present a unique example in the country by bringing a bill in the Assembly to provide Right to Health to All.
He described the Universal Health Care scheme as unprecedented from the point of view of health rejuvenation at a cost of ₹3,500 crore from the upcoming financial year. Under this scheme, each family of the state will get the benefit of medical insurance scheme of ₹5 lakh.
Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said that a commendable budget has been presented by CM Gehlot, which is all-inclusive and development oriented.
To take forward the state on the path of progress, announcements have been made in the budget keeping the public interest paramount, he said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP deems Rajasthan budget disappointing, Cong says its presented a holistic one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates
- The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders imposed in Jodhpur city to contain coronavirus cases
- Several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, MP and Punjab continue to record high number of Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raje to attend BJP’s core committee meeting on Tuesday
- The core committee meeting will be chaired by state party chief Satish Poonia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Churu district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry crisis: Gehlot says BJP destabilising govts to grab power unethically
- The Congress government in Puducherry collapsed on Monday after the motion of confidence moved by CM Narayanasamy was defeated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robbery at petrol pump in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan asked to expedite return of Barmer man who fled home fearing infamy
- The latest contact with Islamabad on the issue came after Barmer MP and Union agricultural minister Kailash Choudhary spoke to officials in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hand over 57-kg gold, meant to weigh ex-PM Shastri, to CGST dept: Udaipur court
- The gold, whose market value stands at ₹27.29 crore, is lying in the treasury of the Udaipur collector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prices of premium petrol cross ₹100 in 19 districts of Rajasthan
- The highest rates of premium petrol amongst the above-mentioned district were recorded from Sri Ganganagar, where the price of a litre of petrol is at ₹103.59.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHRC recommends Rajasthan to initiate action against erring police officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws against farmers, middle class, says Sachin Pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox