BJP leads in 13 of 25 seats; Kailash Choudhary trailing by over 1.58 lakh votes

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Kailash Choudhary, who is contesting the Barmer Lok Sabha seat, is trailing by over 158,504 votes against Congress’ Ummeda Ram Beniwal, as per the latest numbers from the Election Commission of India (ECI). BJP leader and Union minister Kailash Choudhary (File Photo)

Of the 25 seats in the state, the BJP is leading on 14 seats and Congress on eight. Besides Congress, other INDIA bloc parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M], Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and (Bharat Adivasi Party) BAP were leading in one seat each, data on the poll panel’s website showed.

BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was leading with over 19,000 votes in Jodhpur, BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav with 54,817 votes in Alwar, and Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal with 28,142 in Bikaner.

BJP state president CP Joshi is leading with over 1.34 lakh votes, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla with over 15,000 votes and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s son Dushyant Singh, who is contesting from Jhalawar-Baran leading with 1.50 lakh votes.

In Congress, former Minister Murari Lal Meena is leading with over 1.24 lakh votes from Dausa seat, BJP turncoat Rahul Kaswa with 27,790 from Churu, Kuldeep Indora with 40,318 from Ganganagar, and Ummeda Ram from Barmer with 44,000 votes.

Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat is leading in the Banswara seat with a margin of 1,13,680 votes, while RLP candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading in the Nagaur seat by 9696 votes.

CPI(M) candidate Amra Ram is ahead in Sikar seat by a margin of 43,820 votes.